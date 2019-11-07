Young entrepreneurs featured at Kids Arts Market

FULTON - CNY Community Arts Center invites the public to attend Kids Arts Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9 where kids will be boss for a day running their booth and selling handmade products and services.
“Kids can be the boss of their own business for a day,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director, “choose a product, plan their pricing, advertise, then set up in the Arts Center to sell their inventory. We see it as a great way to give kids a taste of being an entrepreneur and motivating them to build toward an independent future whether it is an art or something else.”
The family event launched in August when five young entrepreneurs (and siblings) set up outdoors next to farmer’s market and received a strong welcome. “We were really pleased to see such a hearty response from the shoppers and most of the kids did well in selling their goods,” Fox continued. “We hope to make this an annual event so kids can work toward this opportunity to earn a little income for their labor. They can see the connection between hard work making a product and the return on their investment of time and talent. It’s an important lesson in today’s challenging world.”
The Kids Arts Market will be held at the CNY Community Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. There is still room for a few kid vendors who can register online at www.CNYArtsCenter.com, or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for more information.
