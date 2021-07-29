OSCEOLA — Free fiddle workshops for youth will be available at the Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum, 1121 Comins Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 14.
These workshops are for young fiddlers who are already playing. Teachers will be Caleb Brazie, Sterling Brownell and Susan Caster.
Caster will be teaching a Vic Kibler tune. Brazie and Brownell each will be teaching a traditional fiddle tune.
Call Leona at 315-599-8836 to reserve a spot. The workshops will be followed by an afternoon concert by Brazie and Brownell.
