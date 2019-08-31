Young writers can explore the art of writing

OSWEGO - Aspiring young writers ages 11 to 14 (grades six to nine) can explore the art of writing during a four-week class session sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library. Classes meet once each week from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 17, 24, Oct. 1 and 8 in the library’s community room.
Dan Witmer, retired high school English teacher, will lead the classes assisted by Oswego High School English teacher Heidi Sheffield. Witmer is the author of two books, and a weekly blogger in his “Road Trip Dad’ series at www.JustLacrosse.com.
Students will explore genres and writing topics, learn about mapping, character and plot development, and examine their own writing strengths and challenges. They will share a final piece with parents and guests from 6-7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the river’s end bookstore.
Sign up for these classes at the main desk or by calling the library at 315-341-5867. The maximum class size is 10 and students must commit to all four classes in order to be eligible. For more information contact: Katie Godici, 315-343-4844, or email her at kgodici@twcny.rr.com.
The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.
