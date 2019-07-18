Yours, For the Oppressed to be performed at Mexico Point Park

The Mexico Historical Society will present Yours, For the Oppressed” a play produced by Siena College, from Albany at Mexico Point Park, at 2 p.m. on July 20.
The play is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted fro the Underground Railroad History Project.
Yours, For the Oppressed is an original play which centers around Albany abolitionists Harriet and Stephen Myers, looks at different perspectives within the abolition movement, and the day-to-day experiences of those involved with the Underground Railroad.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
Call Jim at 315-963-7853 for more information.
Mexico Point Park is located at 20 Mexico Point Dr. Mexico
