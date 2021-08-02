Youth art programs receive foundation support

FULTON - The Ninth Annual Arty Day Camp classes are underway at CNY Arts Center through Aug. 20, with the added support of several local private foundations.
“We are very grateful to have support from the John Ben Snow Foundation,” says Executive Director Nancy Fox, “for not only Arty Camp but our full year of youth arts education programming.”
“We run youth education programs year around including our Artycation weekly classes in the spring and fall plus four weeks of Arty Camp each summer. We are still rebuilding our financial stability since the pandemic forced us to close. Having this critical grant ensures we can continue to offer programming at a low cost for our community,” Fox said.
A Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation grant was also awarded in support of scholarships for 2021 youth programming.
“Not only are we able to keep the programming costs low,” Fox continued, “we also have scholarship money available to help those with the greatest need. There is no reason for any child to miss out on arts programming at the center all year long.”
A grant from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau will support art materials for the free lunch, free art program.
“Coupled with support from the Oswego County meals program, any child in the county can join us during the summer for a free meal and a free art project at noon each day during Arty Camp. It’s a very popular program and we are grateful for the support of these foundations that invest in Central New York Youth programming,” Fox concluded.
There are still plenty of openings available for Arty Camp which runs 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday at CNY Arts Center, located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. For more information and registration in youth programming, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787) for questions.
