Youth Bureau for Valentine’s Day dance party Feb. 12

OSWEGO - The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Tut’s Hair Pyramid will host a kid’s Valentine’s Day dance party from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Oswego Elks Lodge.
The event is open to children ages two to 12. Children must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21. Only 150 tickets are available due to COVID-19. They are asking only two adults per family attend. To enter, people must have a ticket. Call Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451 to get a ticket or email jlosurdo@oswegony.org and a ticket will be sent for admission.
Free admission includes food, punch, party favors, sweet treats, games, photo props, crafts and music provided by Jim Rose. There will be a cookie decorating station and dancing. Cupid will arrive throughout the night.
Guests are invited to wear their best dance clothes. Masks will be required.
For more information about the event, contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau, phone 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
