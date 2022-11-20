Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Christmas craft show

OSWEGO - The Oswego City County Youth Bureau in collaboration with Oswego Kiwanis Club will host a Christmas craft show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Nov. 26 at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
Participating will be 50 vendors, and food will be available to purchase along with many raffles. All table proceeds and raffle proceeds will go to activities for youth.
Any questions, call Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
