MASSENA — A youth fishing day is coming back Saturday.
The 21st annual Ted Kot Kids Fishing Day, sponsored by the Massena Recreation Commission, will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wilson Hill causeway. Registration is at 8:30 a.m.
Youth ages 15 and under are invited to grab their fishing poles, bait, chairs and buckets and head to the causeway for an opportunity to win prizes, eat free hog dogs, enjoy free drinks and get back into the outdoors again after more than a year of COVID-19.
Fishing will be from the shoreline only, and COVID-19 guidelines will be in place, meaning participants must be wearing face masks and stay socially distanced from other anglers.
Massena Recreation Director Michael McCabe said that COVID-19 guidelines for the event require pre-registration.
Individuals must also be pre-registered for goodie bags and prizes. He said individuals who have pre-registered on Friday will need to register again on Saturday at the causeway.
To pre-register, call the Massena Recreation Office at 315-769-3161.
The event is named in honor of Ted Kot, a charter member of the Massena Joint Recreation Commission who served on the board for 32 years. Mr. Kot, who died on Sept. 22, 2015, had suggested starting a youth fishing day during his time on the board.
Other events are on the horizon. Now that the ice is out for the season at the Massena Arena, Mr. McCabe said he’s gauging interest in starting “Street Hockey Sunday,” a program that has drawn interest in the past. If there’s enough interest, sessions will start on May 16 at $10 per person for the season, with new teams created each week. Sticks, helmets and gloves are mandatory.
Anyone who is interested can call the recreation office, send a message on the Massena Recreation Commission’s Facebook page or email mmcabe@massena.ny.us.
In addition, he said open pickleball sessions will be held in the mornings starting next week at the Massena Arena.
Pickleball combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a Wiffle ball, with 26-40 round holes, over a net.
