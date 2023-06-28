CROGHAN — “Come Home to the Olde Farm” is the theme for the 31st Zwanzigstein Fest to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, rain or shine, at Mennonite Heritage Farm, 8778 Erie Canal Road. Admission is on a donation basis.
Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association holds the Zwanzigstein Fest — Z-fest — as its main fundraising event each year, and the proceeds go toward the maintenance of the premises and property expenses. The purpose of the Zwanzigstein Fest is to preserve, celebrate, and accurately portray Mennonite religion and cultural heritage in Lewis County. Since 1991, the Heritage Farm has provided the site for visitors to learn about the Anabaptist faith legacy and rural life of years past through stories, exhibits, tours, demonstrations and fundraising venues such as food and locally homemade crafts and history/genealogy books in the gift shop.
Visitors can view the archival displays throughout the farm; tour the house and archival area; see the varied demonstrations; listen to singing/music provided by Adirondack Community Chorus, Friends of God and Down Home; hear storytelling with the “Widrick” family and conversations occurring about the Anabaptists. Activities for children include butter making, bread making, popcorn, petting zoo, corn shelling and games. Attendees can also take advantage of the hiking and nature trail and/or ride through the woods in a horse-drawn wagon. Z-Fest will offer a variety of food booths.
The Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Farm is a historical farm, recognized by the National and State Registries of Historic Places, built by the Moser brothers who settled in Lewis County in 1834. Today the farm is run as a historical learning center dedicated to the preservation of Mennonite faith and culture and the way of life of Lewis County farmers. For more information, visit www.mennoniteheritagefarm.com or on Facebook or call 315-346-1122.
The Mennonite Heritage Farm is open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday from July to October and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in July and August. Appointments may also be made through the end of October. For more information, call 315-346-1122 or e-mail info@mennoniteheritagefarm.com.
The Z-fest will be held in conjunction with a three-day “Come Home to Croghan.” There will be a shuttle bus from Croghan to the farm.
The purpose of the celebration is to “get people to come out of their homes and congregate,” said one of the organizers. “The old-time way of visiting people in the evenings and weekends has fallen by the wayside. We are either staring at screens or going off to our remote camps to get away from each other.”
With the exception of food, the events are free.
“Come Home to Croghan” begins with a parade July 7, followed by a block party and dance to celebrate Monnat & Nortz’s 70th anniversary. Saturday starts with a pancake breakfast, a guided history tour around the village, a classic car show, kids’ games, and crafts throughout the village. An old-fashioned tea party, a kickball tournament at the park followed by a family movie inside the ice rink are planned. To end the day, there will be fireworks at the park at dark.
During all of the Saturday events, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lewis County Public Transportation will be providing a shuttle around the village as well as a ride to the “Z-fest.”
The weekend’s events conclude with a non-denominational church service at St. Stephen’s at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, with three area pastors taking part, followed by a barbecue and fellowship.
