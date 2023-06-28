Z-fest to be held with ‘Come Home to Croghan’

Traditional crafts such as weaving will be demonstrated at the Zwanzigstein Fest July 8. Provided photo

CROGHAN — “Come Home to the Olde Farm” is the theme for the 31st Zwanzigstein Fest to be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, rain or shine, at Mennonite Heritage Farm, 8778 Erie Canal Road. Admission is on a donation basis.

Adirondack Mennonite Heritage Association holds the Zwanzigstein Fest — Z-fest — as its main fundraising event each year, and the proceeds go toward the maintenance of the premises and property expenses. The purpose of the Zwanzigstein Fest is to preserve, celebrate, and accurately portray Mennonite religion and cultural heritage in Lewis County. Since 1991, the Heritage Farm has provided the site for visitors to learn about the Anabaptist faith legacy and rural life of years past through stories, exhibits, tours, demonstrations and fundraising venues such as food and locally homemade crafts and history/genealogy books in the gift shop.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.