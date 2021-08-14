Gregory B. French has been involved in a variety of pursuits since graduating in 1987 from Gouverneur High School.
The Air Force veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm has played in a rock band, was an oceanographer, served as master of ceremonies at Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede in Myrtle Beach, S.C., is a stunt man, and is a founding member of a film company.
But being known as a zombie makes a killing when it comes to his popularity and what he’s known for.
Mr. French is one of the featured talents at AnchorCon, scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Arena, 615 E. Line Road. The event, hosted by Clayton Rotary, is a “comic con” featuring panels, trivia, gaming, a puppet theater, a “masker-ade” ball, competitions, vendors, cosplayers and other attractions.
Mr. French will be joined by his friend and fellow “zombie” Michael Koske. They will be on hand at their meet and greet table from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and beginning Sunday at 10 a.m . Guests will be able to get photos with them, ask questions and purchase an autograph.
In addition they will be speaking on the main stage on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. The “walkers” will also be doing a charity photo op with the “Walking Dead doors” — a set piece from the TV show — from 5 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, with all proceeds to benefit Clayton Rotary.
Among his acting credits, Mr. French was a regular on the AMC post-apocalyptic horror drama, “The Walking Dead.” It premiered in 2010. Season 11 premiers Aug. 22. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name.
Mr. French has been a fan of the show since its inception. He was doing other acting gigs when he pursued getting a role on it.
“Halfway through season two, I was like, ‘This show is great!’” Mr. French said in a phone interview from his home in Myrtle Beach, S.C. “And I knew it was filmed in Atlanta. So I asked my agent, ‘Can you get me on? Like anything in ‘The Walking Dead?’ I’ll even be a zombie, a walker, of whatever.”
Point of style: in the world of “Walking Dead,” the roaming, blood-thirsty, undead antagonists are called “walkers.”
Mr. French’s agent told him that the roles of the walkers in the show were filled by extras, and that agencies generally don’t handle such requests. But Mr. French urged his agent to double-check.
“A couple of days later, I got an email address from my agent,” Mr. French said. “So I e-mailed them, and within a half hour, I heard back from them saying, ‘Ya — we’ll take you.’”
But producers had a request.
“They said, ‘Just take a video of yourself being a walker — doing your best zombie or whatever,’” Mr. French said. “I sent that, and within a week, I was down there filming.”
But first, he had to go to “zombie school” like the other walkers on the show.
“They teach us what to do, what not to do,” Mr. French said. “It’s a full-day course. There’s a lot more to it than you would think.”
Mr. French has been a “featured walker” in several episodes.
“Those are the good days,” he said. “That’s when you get the good makeup and are the star of the show and Greg Nicotero is there talking to you.”
Mr. Nicotero is the show’s executive producer, special make-up effects supervisor and primary director.
“A lot of times, I’d be the only walker on set for that scene,” Mr. French said.
Being a “walker,” Mr. French said, is often a “painful” job.
“You’re in this really uncomfortable makeup that’s sometimes a half inch thick, depending upon how many prosthetics you have on your face or whatever,” he said. “You have contact lenses so you can’t see anything. It’s in Atlanta, in the summertime, and you’re in long sleeves and long pants. Every time I filmed, I would come home with bumps, bruises and scrapes because we were doing all our own stunts. That’s what got me into being a stunt man.”
“The Walking Dead” has consistently been one of television’s highest-rated series. Its success is due to its refreshing formula, Mr. French believes.
“I was hooked from that first episode, just because it wasn’t really about the zombies. It was more about the people,” he said. “The more you watched the show, the more you realized that the zombies aren’t the monsters. They’re just a threat that’s out there. If you encounter a zombie, you know what’s going to happen and how to get away from that. Other people, when you encounter them, you don’t know what their intentions are. It throws a spin in there. I think the writing from that point of view is what made it such an incredible show. It was drama with the horrors and all that, which took people by surprise. At least for the first four or five seasons, there was nothing else like it on TV.”
In addition to AnchorCon, Mr. French has comic con appearances lined up this summer in Massachusetts and Kansas. He said that Mr. Koske first encouraged him to attend the conventions.
“It’s neat to just hang out with the fans and talk to them about ‘Walking Dead’ or anything I’ve done — stunt schools, or just becoming an actor, director, producer or whatever,” he said. “Anything I can do to help people to fill them in on what the magic of Hollywood life is like. Plus, this one (AnchorCon) is going to be a big deal for me, because I’m from there, Gouverneur. It’ll be a homecoming for me.”
Mr. French is the son of Barry G. French and Lynne French. Barry French died last month in Conway, S.C., at the age of 82. He taught math in Russell, then moved to Gouverneur, where he taught until his retirement in 1997. Barry and Lynne lived at Sylvia Lake before moving to Conway. Earlier this month, Gregory and family members brought Barry’s cremains back to the Gouvernuer area for burial.
After high school, Gregory French joined the U.S. Air Force, which he left following Operation Desert Storm. He then moved to Myrtle Beach, where he attended Coastal Carolina University for marine science, and he said he worked as an oceanographer for a while. He became interested in film while in a rock band. One of his bandmates had a job making local TV commercials in the Myrtle Beach area.
“He would always ask me to do like voices or whatever, and one day he asked me if I wanted to be on screen,” Mr. French said. “They needed someone to do some acting.”
He told his bandmate that he’d give it a try.
One commercial led to a string of them, eventually with larger roles in television shows. Now, his agent finds work for him.
Mr. French has had small parts in several movies such as “Spiderman: Homecoming”, “Iron Man 3”, “Parental Guidance” and “We’re the Millers.” He also enjoys the indie film world, where he has earned starring roles in movies such as the horror film, “Ghost Witch” and the military comedy, “Weekend Warriors.”
He co-founded Coastal Independent Films, a team of Myrtle Beach area filmmakers, producers, directors, actors, makeup artists, screenwriters and film composers.
The film company makes short films. It’s first one, written by Mr. French and released in 2019, is titled, “Thirst of the Dead” — about zombies and beer.
“Some of our films are being played in like 86 different countries around the world, and our voices are dubbed in different languages,” Mr. French said.
Two of the company’s films were recently purchased by ShortsTV. Its latest film, “Finding Solace,” was released Aug. 3. Unlike its other films, Mr. French said “Finding Solace” is a serious drama that was shot in one take.
“This one is more of a filmmaker’s film,” he said. “I don’t think people are going to realize that it’s all one take. But when you see that one take, it’s like, ‘Wow, how did they do that?’ It’s kind of a neat adventure for us.”
