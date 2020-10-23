Zonta “Witches Ball” goes Hollywood

OSWEGO – The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled many events this year but it can’t stop the spirit of Halloween. The good witches of the Zonta Club of Oswego have used the power of witchcraft to conjure up a way to continue the scary fun of its Witches Ball!
On Friday, Oct. 30 witches of the Zonta Club will make the Midway Drive-In on Route 48 in Minetto its very own covenstead as they host their fourth annual Witches Ball. The witches have called upon the spirits of Hollywood as they present three classic Halloween themed movies; Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Halloween 2018.
With October being Domestic Violence Awareness the “Witches Ball” serves as a fundraiser for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF), the domestic violence and rape crisis program for Oswego County. SAF provides both residential and non-residential services to victims and survivors of domestic violence. In 2019, SAF received 3,500 hotline calls from consumers, served over 700 people.
“Zonta partnered with OCO SAF as a way to honor survivors of domestic violence,” said Zonta Club of Oswego President Sonia Robinson. “The work that SAF does complements our vision of a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and that every woman is able to achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman lives in fear of violence.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the services provided by OCO SAF are in even higher demand. Social distancing requirements have put a strain on resources and typical fundraising efforts.
“Zonta has supported SAF in many ways for a number of years, but this year has been the most challenging,” said Planning Committee Chairperson Tammy Elowsky. “We are grateful for the community response the Witches Ball has received in the past and are excited to be bringing it back in this new format.”
This year’s Witches Ball will be a combination of a live event and virtual fun. “The Witches Ball has become one the area’s most exciting Halloween traditions,” said Elowsky. “Thanks to some creative planning and the support of the Midway Drive-In we are able to continue the tradition of the Witches Ball in a slightly different format.”
On Friday night Oct. 30 the gates of the Midway Drive-In will open at 5 p.m. with the movies beginning at dusk. To add to the fun, guests are encouraged to come in costume, and for fans of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, the witches will sell Rocky Horror “Survival Kits”, complete with instructions and all the essential items needed to participate in the Rocky Horror Picture Show experience.
New to this year’s Witches Ball is the “How Fly is Your Ride” contest. “We’re inviting guests to be creative and decorate their vehicles in their favorite Halloween theme,” said Elowsky. “Funny, scary, or terrifying we want to see a lot filled with cars decorated in clever and imaginative Halloween themes.”
The witches have also cast a spell over social media so that people can be a part of the Witches Ball costume and cackle contests. Leading up to the Witches Ball participants may take part in the costume contest by uploading a photo or video to the Zonta Club’s Facebook page for a chance to be voted best mask, best costume of a famous witch or best witch’s cackle. The winners will be announced at the Witches Ball.
“We are very appreciative of our relationship with the Zonta Club of Oswego,” said OCO SAF Community Response Coordinator, Stacie France. “We are thankful to Zonta and the planning committee for finding a way to host the Witches Ball. It is a wonderful event that not only raises funds for SAF; it raises awareness of domestic violence in Oswego County. I invite community members to join us for this year’s all new Witches Ball experience!”
To ensure a safe environment the witches are requiring all guests to adhere to CDC guidelines for social distancing and wearing a mask whenever out of their car. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Drive-In snack bar.
There is a $25 donation per person required to attend the Witches Ball with proceeds benefiting OCO’s SAF program. Donations can be made on the Oswego Zonta Club Facebook event page. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space is extremely limited.
“Don’t miss out on the Halloween fun. We suggest making your donation in advance to guarantee entrance to the event. If space allows, donations can be made at the gate on a first come first served basis until filled,” said Elowsky.
For more information on the Zonta Club of Oswego’s Witches Ball, sponsorship opportunities, or Zonta membership inquiries contact them via email at oswegozontaclub@gmail.com or visit Zonta Club of Oswego on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.