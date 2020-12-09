OSWEGO - Santa and Mrs. Claus will host Zoom calls the week before Christmas to benefit the Oswego County Humane Society. They understand that while many families are hunkering down this season and feel most comfortable in their homes, they don’t want the children missing out on the opportunity to discuss wishes and read a holiday story. The couple will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 16, and 18.
Following the Zoom calls, on Saturday, Dec. 19, the Oswego County Humane Society will host their annual Home for the Holidays Pet Adoption event 2-4 p.m. This event is free and open to anyone who is interested in adoption and learning about why fostering is so important to the organization. Join in to meet all adoptable animals and the chance to win a “door prize”.
Visit the Oswego County Humane Society’s website for registration information at https://oswegohumane.org/event/zoom-with-santa-mrs-claus/ or by calling the office at 315-207-2070.
