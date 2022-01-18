WATERTOWN — The ZZ Top outdoor concert once again has a new date.
The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the concert will be held July 23 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases caused the DPAO’s ZZ Top concert, scheduled for Sept. 25, to initially be postponed to July 30.
Tickets for the July 23 event will now go on sale Feb. 16, starting at 10 a.m.
The DPAO is reminding concert-goers to hold on to original tickets as they will still be accepted on the new concert date.
The ZZ Top concert is part of the Car-Freshner/F.X. Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Concert Series. Proceeds from the series will benefit the programs and services that DPAO provides to over 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
