WATERTOWN — The venue for the July 23 ZZ Top concert hosted by the Disabled Persons Action Organization has been moved inside.
Instead of outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds, the concert is now scheduled to be held in the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 30. Previously, the on-sale date for tickets was Feb. 16. Last year, ZZ Top’s concert in Watertown, part of the Car-Freshner/FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships Concert Series, was postponed to this year.
Tickets purchased for last year’s ZZ Top concert are valid for the new venue and the show date of Saturday, July 23.
For more information, go to dpao.org. Proceeds from the DPAO Summer Concert Series benefit the programs and services the agency provides to over 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
