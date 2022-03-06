A timely answer

Q: This morning in your column was a question concerning a 2011 Acura RDX clock error. I believe it has a GPS navigation system. On Jan. 1, 2022, the GPS time reverted back to 2002. GPS time is calculated in epochs, starting from a known date and going forward 1024 weeks. If the RDX clock is 1 hour off, my recommendation is leave it. Doing a manual reset of the clock time does not work. Also, if the battery gets disconnected, the clock will really act crazy. My 2010 Crosstour clock is now 1 hour, 14 minutes slow. The clock should self-correct in August.
S.B., Colorado Springs, Colo.
A: Thanks to you, and other alert readers who pointed out this snafu. It slipped below — way below — my radar. This isn’t the first time I got a question about time to which I provided an untimely answer. I will try harder next time.
Q: I own a 2015 Hyundai Azera with 16,000 miles on it and used only for short trips. If I don’t drive it every day, it won’t start. I purchased a new battery in January 2020 when I started having trouble starting the car, but I still had trouble. I purchased a new battery in July 2021, but the problem still exists. I took the car to two different local car shops, and both said that something was draining the battery, but they could not find the problem. I charge the battery overnight and it starts the next morning. Whenever I jump it the car, it starts right away.
J.V., Downers Grove, Ill.
A: Tracking down a phantom battery drain can take time, lots of time. Typically, the mechanic will connect an ammeter to the battery and disable circuits one at a time until the meter indicates no current flowing. But that is only the beginning as locating the problem in the circuit is rather demanding. Care must also be taken not to remove power from any system that may disable a system or device modularly controlled. For instance, the power windows may no longer function when power is restored.
Bob Weber is a writer and mechanic who became an ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician in 1976. Send questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.
