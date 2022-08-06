ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Thinking about buying an electric vehicle? What if it were a convertible?
Of course, convertibles of any kind are few and far between anymore; it’s a market that’s all but disappeared. At the more affordable end of the spectrum, the Mini Cooper SE is one of a handful of choices. But what if Mini made their Cooper droptop with an all-electric driveline?
It’s a question that led the company to produce a one-off battery electric convertible concept, which made its debut last week at “Mini Takes the States,” a biennial trek open to Mini owners. This year’s rally originated in Burlington, Vermont and wound its way down the spine of the east coast to Spartanburg, South Carolina. Making the 1,000-mile trek were more than 600 Mini owners.
But of all the vehicles there, the Mini Cooper SE Electric Convertible concept proved the most compelling.
Hand-built in Munich, it is based on the Mini Cooper S Convertible; it dimensions are identical, measuring 152.1 inches long, 56.4 inches tall and 68 inches wide. It shares its powertrain with the current Mini Cooper Electric Hardtop, using a single motor situated on the front axle that produces 181 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. Also like the Hardtop, the Droptop is 1.2 inches lower due to the battery pack that’s mounted low in the chassis. Unlike the Hardtop, its roof lowers in 18 seconds.
Given its EPA-rated 114-mile range, you’d think that the Mini Cooper EV might not draw in buyers, but that’s not the case, according to Patrick McKenna, head of marketing, product, events and strategy for Mini USA. McKenna says that 80 percent of Mini EVs are in two-, three- and four-car households.
“What Electric is doing for us is bringing a new customer to Mini. It’s over 80% conquest,” he said. “It bringing in a new customer. They’re more affluent, skewing more male with a higher education.”
Of course, they better have money. The car is sold for cash only — no leases or loans — with a price starting at $29,900 before options, destination charge, taxes and any tax incentives. And despite that, it’s been sold out for two-and-a-half years.
So given the Electric Hardtop’s popularity, it’s not a stretch to foresee an eventual Electric Convertible, although there are no firm production plans to build one. Of course, that could change depending how well the concept is received by customers.
But given its lack of range, it would seem odd to introduce it to the Mini faithful during an event that requires driving hundreds of miles daily.
Nevertheless, having spent time behind the wheel, you won’t be missing out on any fun. This rig is every bit as tossable as its siblings. One thing you might miss is its exhaust note. Then again, once used to its absence, you might wonder why other cars have to be so noisy. That said, the Mini retains its raucous nature, with quick, precise steering and remarkable grip for a front-driver. If its behavior mimics other models, so do its looks. The only hint that it gulps electrons and not fossil fuel is the sticker on the side that says, “This Toy Is Electric.”
Best of all, you can enjoy driving a convertible and enjoy Mother Nature without feeling you’re doing her any harm thanks to the electric powertrain.
Inside, you’ll find its interior is identical to that of the gasoline-powered convertible, with an identical instrument panel and passenger accommodations. Like other Coopers, back seat space is tight as is cargo space. The ride is firm but not punishing. And it’s impossibly cute. After all, this is a Mini.
But also like its siblings, it proves incredibly endearing, with a huggable nature that will make you want to set it up with its own house in the backyard along with a water bowl. It’s a car with a personality, something notably lacking from most new vehicles and the reason why Mini owners name their cars.
Regardless, while the Mini Electric Convertible may be a sign of things to come, don’t expect to see one before the model gets redesigned. Once it does, however, you’ll have at least one fully electric battery vehicle to buy.
Larry Printz is an automotive journalist based in South Florida. Readers may send him email at TheDrivingPrintz@gmail.com.
