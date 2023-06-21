CLAYTON — Either on Saturday or Sunday this weekend at the Antique Boat Museum, the annual Concours d’Elegance car show will be taking place.
The event is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. but the rain date is Sunday. Event organizers say they will make the call on Friday if the event has been moved.
Rebecca L. Hopsinger, executive director of the boat museum, said there is some crossover between boat collectors and car collectors.
“This has been an event that we are proud to have at the Antique Boat Museum and combine some of those interests of boat and car collectors,” she said.
The event has been taking place for more than a decade.
Ms. Hopsinger said this event allows for another form of entertainment and education for residents of the area as well as travelers.
Caitlin M. Playle, events and communications coordinator, said they normally have about 400 visitors who come just for the show, and then there are usually about 120 people who bring the car to the museum. They are expecting the same number for this year.
There are so far 60 cars that are registered and more normally come the day of the event.
The day kicks off with a free event called “Cars and Coffee” at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.
The museum is celebrating the “Golden Age of Sports Cars” along with 70 years of the Corvette.
As part of the Corvette celebrations, the 2013 Corvette Hall of Fame inductee Werner Meier will be having a panel discussion with a concourse judge at 2 p.m.
All of the exhibit buildings will be open if people choose to tour the museum. The cars will be outside.
Ms. Hopsinger said it’s nice to offer a variety as people expect the antique boat show, but not necessarily a car show.
“I think it’s incredibly important to offer our guests, visitors, and members, a variety of exhibitions if you will, and while the boat show is one that’s expected I think in some cases a car show at a boat museum may not be 100% expected,” she said.
Ms. Hopsinger said this event is normally pretty popular.
Two co-chairs of the event, Elliot Hillback and Chris Dems, offer a unique perspective, Ms. Hopsinger said, because of their experience with cars as they have their own car collection and have been judges at car shows across the country.
Getting between 500 and 600 people is a good number, but Ms. Hopsinger said she’d like to see more.
“We’re here for the public, we’re here for the visitors, and we’re here for the tourists and certainly we’re here for our membership and our members support us so generously” she said.
Nine awards will be given out. Four are people’s choice and the other five will be decided by judges.
The museum did not have the event in 2020 because of the pandemic, and in 2021 it hosted a scaled back event to meet the restrictions that were still in place.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. The award ceremony will begin at 3:30. Admission to get onto campus-proper and the concourse starts at $14.
