General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are taking aggressive precautions in their operations in China because of the coronavirus outbreak.
GM, Ford and FCA have implemented global travel restrictions for travel to China as many companies are extending a holiday closure of their operations. Much of the focus has been on the Wuhan area, the epicenter of the outbreak.
“Only business-critical travel is allowed and only then after review of the request and assessment from our medical staff,” said GM spokesman Jim Cain.
FCA spokesman Jeff Bennett said all travel to China “is delayed until further notice, and we continue to monitor the situation.”
Concerns about the virus are prompting action by other automakers as well. CNBC reported that Honda Motor and Peugeot-maker PSA Groupe, which is working to finalize a merger with FCA, are withdrawing employees around Wuhan, and Nissan intends to do so.
The Chinese coronavirus is a cousin of the SARS virus. It has infected thousands of people since the outbreak began in December. It’s reported to cause pneumonia and then not respond to antibiotic treatment.
The infectious disease started in Wuhan, one of China’s largest industrial hubs with 11 million people.
Wuhan is home to China’s steel industry and GM and SAIC Motor Corp. have a joint venture assembly plant in Wuhan that employees nearly 6,000 people.
The plant is currently on holiday shutdown for the Lunar New Year, which lasts through Feb. 2, said Cain.
“We are advising our team members to follow official guidance on steps to prevent exposure to and transmission of the virus,” said Cain.
Monitoring the situation
So far none of GM’s employees has contracted the virus.
GM does not publish production figures, but Cain said the plant is one of 15 assembly plants GM and its joint ventures have in China. GM builds four different Chevrolet and Buick models at the Wuhan facility. All of them are sold only in China.
The only vehicle GM builds in China for export to the United States is the Envision SUV. GM builds the Envision in Yantai, a port city in eastern China’s Shandong province, about a 13½ hour drive from Wuhan, said Cain.
GM continues to monitor the situation in Wuhan closely and he said “there may be updates I can share on a daily basis.”
Likewise, Ford is monitoring its operations in China.
“The health and safety of our employees are of the highest priority,” Ford spokesman Anderson Chan said in a prepared statement.
The Ford team is assessing daily information to determine the course of action, said Chan. For now, all business travel to Wuhan is restricted and Ford has been encouraging employees to “remain calm and informed through official government sources.”
Chan said he had no information to share on the virus’ impact on business.
Ford has opted to extend the Chinese New Year holiday to Feb. 2. The holiday was due to end on Jan. 30. Ford business will resume on Feb. 3.
A Ford statement on its media site said it has about 37,000 employees in China. Ford has two joint ventures in China: Changan Ford and JMC, none in Wuhan.
Ford vehicles that are locally produced in China include Escort, Focus, Mondeo, Taurus, Edge, EcoSport, Territory, Kuga, Everest and Transit.
FCA does not have any operations in Wuhan, but PSA Groupe does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.