Cadillac unveils electric SUV years before sales start

General Motors unveiled a long-awaited Cadillac electric vehicle that will offer Tesla-like range, though prospective buyers will need to be patient.
The Cadillac Lyriq is debuting about four months later than planned, with GM having postponed the reveal because of the coronavirus. But that interval pales in comparison with the two years it will take for the plug-in crossover to go on sale.
GM’s plan to bring Lyriq to market in late 2022 risks being a bit of a letdown for investors who heard CEO Mary Barra’s EV pitch and were enthused about its prospects. The more than 300 miles of range Cadillac is planning for its first all-electric vehicle would beat Audi’s e-tron and Jaguar’s I-Pace, but Tesla’s Model Y and X crossovers already boast that ability.
The Lyriq will launch after a crossover-utility version of the Chevrolet Bolt and an all-new GMC Hummer pickup planned for next year. And Barra, 58, has more up her sleeve, having vowed to bring 20 electric vehicles to market globally by 2023.—
