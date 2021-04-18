GMC’s 830-horsepower electric 2024 Hummer SUV will be even more capable than the 1,000-hp electric Hummer pickup, thanks largely to trail-friendly dimensions that will let it negotiate tighter spaces.
Due to go on sale early in 2023, the electric Hummer SUV is nearly 2 feet shorter than it’s sibling pickup. At 196.8 inches long, the SUV is 3.4 inches longer than a GMC Acadia midsize SUV.
For comparison to other off-road SUVs, the Hummer is about a foot longer than a four-door Jeep Wrangler.
The radically engineered electric Hummer SUV bears no other similarities to the tame family-hauling Acadia. The four-door, five-passenger Hummer SUV is identical to the Hummer pickup from the front bumper to the back of the pickup’s crew cab. Rearward from there, the SUV has an enclosed cargo compartment, while the pickup has a longer cargo bed.
GMC says top SUV models will be able to cover more than 300 miles on a charge.
GMC will build both Hummer EVs in a factory on the Detroit-Hamtramck border that’s undergoing a $2.2 billion makeover to build a range of electric vehicles based on a new architecture and General Motors’ Ultium battery system.
Skid plates will protect the batteries
The SUV’s shorter size means less room for those batteries, which fill most of the space between the vehicle’s axles. A steel frame and optional skid plates will protect the batteries from damage while off-roading, and the air suspension’s “extract mode” can raise the SUV 6 inches in extreme situations.
Like the pickup, the SUV also will have four-wheel steering, including the ability to turn all four wheels up to 10 degrees in the same direction to “crab-walk” out of dilemmas and tight parking spaces.
Prices for the 2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV will run from, on the high end, $110,595 for the sold-out Edition 1 with an optional extreme off-road package to $79,995 for a base model with less power and a shorter cruising range.
Upper level models use three electric motors to generate 800 hp and 11,500 pound-feet of torque. They can be charged at extra-fast 800-volt chargers.
The base model has two electric motors — but retains four-wheel drive — and will generate 625 hp and 7,400 pound-feet. It’s compatible with 400v DC chargers, so topping up the batteries will take longer. A special app will let the trip computer calculate battery range on well-known off-road trails — and the distance from trailhead to the nearest charging station.
2024 GMC Hummer SUV EV features
n 100 miles of range after 12 minutes charging at 800v
n 0-60 mph acceleration in about 3.5 seconds
n ”One-pedal” driving for maximum energy regeneration and off-roading
n Precise control of torque to each wheel
n Side-opening tailgate
n A full-size spare mounted to the tailgate
n Power-folding rear seats
n Unique colors including semimatte “Moonshot Green”
n A topographic map of the lunar Sea of Tranquility on the rubber cargo mat
n Removable roof panels over the front and rear seats
n Fixed roof over cargo area
n 35.4-foot turning radius using four-wheel steering — less than a Ford Mustang Mach-E, despite the Hummer’s nine-inch longer wheelbase
n Up to 15 camera views for off-roading
n 22-inch wheels and 35-inch off-road tires
n A 3kW 120v generator for campsites, dirt bikes and other gear
n 13.4-inch touch screen
Mark Phelan is the Detroit Free Press auto critic. He can be reached at mmphelan@freepress.com.
