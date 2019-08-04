New York Times News Service
LOS ANGELES — You’ve heard it many times, from automakers, the energy industry and government officials: Electric vehicles are the cars of the future, essential to the fight against climate change.
Yet that grand vision may founder on something most drivers take for granted: the pit stop.
Most electric cars need to be plugged in after they’ve traveled 200 to 250 miles — a much shorter distance than similarly sized gasoline vehicles can run on a full tank — and charging them can take an hour or more.
What’s more, chargers are often missing in the places where people need them — like the parking lots and garages of apartment buildings, where residents have had to go to great lengths to top up their car batteries, even dangling extension cords from their balconies.
Changing consumer habits is difficult in the best of circumstances, but it is much harder when a new technology makes it less convenient to use something as essential as your car.
Eve Hogerheide, a teacher who lives in Sacramento, Calif., said she and her husband had considered buying an electric car but decided that charging it on trips to see her mother, who lives about 100 miles away, or to Los Angeles would be too big a headache.
“I just don’t know how it would work,” said Hogerheide, who shuttles two 11-year-olds and a 9-year-old around along with nieces and an exchange student in her Toyota Sienna minivan. “That’s why I don’t take that leap.”
To better understand what life with an electric car is like, I hopped into a Chevrolet Bolt recently and traveled from Los Angeles to Las Vegas, a 540-mile round trip that many people make regularly.
The Bolt is the first in a lineup of electric cars that General Motors hopes to sell in the coming years. The hatchback, which costs about $37,500 before federal and state tax breaks, can travel about 240 miles on a full charge, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. But for Bolts, as for other electric vehicles, experts generally recommend keeping it 30 to 80% charged for optimal battery life.
I rode with representatives of EVgo, a company that is building fast-charging stations across the country. On top of the eight hours or so that we were actually on the road, we spent close to 5 1/2 hours charging the car.
In one case, the Bolt could not accept the fastest charging speeds from the most powerful units. In another, the charger could not deliver the power as fast as the Bolt could accept it. It could have been worse: We always found a charger available, though more than once we got the last one, and drivers arriving after us had to wait.
The extended intervals allowed us — or forced us — to play tourist along the way. We wandered around Whiskey Pete’s Casino at the Nevada-California border while our Bolt sipped electrons. On another stop, we had lunch and checked out the World’s Tallest Thermometer, a 134-foot oddity in Baker, Calif., near Death Valley.
We were not the only ones with time to kill. On our way to Las Vegas, we met Alina Yamaeva, a 27-year-old law student from West Hollywood, Calif., who was napping while her BMW i3 charged at an EVgo charger behind a J.C. Penney at the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville, Calif., on Interstate 15.
Her 2-year-old car cannot charge as fast as more recent models — for each hour it was plugged in, the car’s range increased by just 10 miles. All told, her i3 travels less than 120 miles on a full charge, though it also has a gasoline engine that can add 66 miles.
The limited range and the paucity of public chargers have made Yamaeva question her car choice. “I don’t want a gas vehicle, but I’m wondering, should I get another electric vehicle?” she told me.
Heading back to Los Angeles, we met Tiaerra Young, a Chevy Bolt owner, at the same station. Though she was more satisfied with her vehicle, she was huddled under a blanket at 11 p.m. because it would take about an hour to charge her car.
A Work in Progress
Of the more than 270 million registered vehicles nationwide, only about 1.1 million are electric, with about half of those in California. That picture may change quickly: By 2025, about 7% of new vehicles sold in the United States are expected to be electric models, according to government projections cited by the Columbia University Center on Global Energy Policy. But as Young’s road trip and mine demonstrate, these vehicles have a ways to go before millions of people will be willing to dump the internal-combustion engine.
Engineers haven’t created batteries that can store as much energy as a gas tank or be filled as quickly. While costs have come down a lot, batteries remain expensive, adding to the cost of the car, and they degrade over time, which means maximum mileage might decrease.
These cars have been held back partly by decisions that automakers and other businesses have made. Companies have often gone their own way, rather than adopting universal standards. Tesla, for example, has built more than 1,500 charging stations around the world, but they can fill up only Tesla cars; Teslas can generally be fueled at stations built by other businesses.
There is not a single standard for plugs, so some electric-car drivers have to carry multiple adapters. Nor is there a single approach for how car owners pay for electricity, with some companies charging by the power consumed — as with a home utility bill — and others charging by the time spent at the charger.
Charging on average costs $10 for about 200 miles, depending on the car, or about half the typical cost of gasoline for that distance, according to AAA. Our experience was not as economical: We spent about $67 on electricity, perhaps $10 less than we might have on gas.
Charging stations typically receive their power from the electric grid, for which they pay local utilities, though some supplement that with energy from solar panels and batteries. And electricity rates fluctuate less than gas prices because they are subject to state regulation.
In addition to building more charging stations, auto and energy companies say they are working to speed up charging.
Chargers are classified by how quickly they dispense electricity. A Level 1 charger is about as fast as a standard wall outlet and can take a day or more to fill a car battery, depending on the model. A Level 2 charger, akin to a 240-volt outlet used for dryers and other large appliances, can replenish a car battery in a few hours. Level 3 chargers can achieve similar results in a fraction of the time but can cost tens of thousands of dollars.
The fastest Level 3 public chargers available fill up electric cars like the Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf or Tesla Model S in 30 minutes to an hour.
Later this year, Porsche will start selling a Taycan for $130,000 that it claims can be topped up in 10 minutes at newer, faster Level 3 chargers. Companies like EVgo and Electrify America have begun installing such chargers.
But in practice, car chargers are often much slower than their advertised top speeds, especially when many cars are plugged in at the same time. That’s because banks of chargers typically share a single power source.
Mayor Eric M. Garcetti of Los Angeles says electric vehicles will be critical to addressing climate change. But he acknowledges that it is too early to know how quickly people will adopt the vehicles — and how their charging needs and habits will develop.
“A charging station, is it a social space?” he asked. “Does Starbucks become one of the great places for chargers?”
One thing is for sure, he said: “It’s still going to be wild, wild West for a while.”
