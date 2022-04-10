A housing contractor visited my house and immediately noted the 2022 Ford Maverick tester in the driveway. Area 51 Blue paint. Base model. Steely wheels.
“Wow. Is that the new little Ford pickup?!!”
My friend Scott loves Ford pickups. He’ll probably be buried in his F-150. He hopped in the Maverick and a smile grew across his face.
“I could use this around town. Save my F-150 for trips to the farm.”
He’ll have time to think about it — the Maverick is sold out until summer. Our 2021 Detroit News Vehicle of the Year, the compact pickup has been red-hot. When it was announced this summer, it attracted 100,000 reservations. It sold 4,140 units out of the gate in October. Fully 25% of buyers were millennials — twice the industry average for car models — the coveted entry-level demographic.
Which is encouraging since the Maverick is now Ford’s entry-level vehicle, taking over the spot the ubiquitous Focus and Fiesta used to fill — even as its current average monthly sales are below the Ecosport, Ford’s outgoing entry-level SUV. I spent a week with the Maverick this winter to dig deeper into what makes this compact so appealing, and to circle its shortcomings.
At $21K, the Maverick is still pricey for an entry-level car compared to the $17K Fiestas of yore, but it appears Ford has concluded that sub-$20,000 vehicles are money-losers in today’s highly regulated environment. Better to make margin on small SUVs (and pickups) and leave first-time buyers to the used market where they can find affordable pre-owned vehicles — then buy into factory warranties.
Maverick was easy on the eyes with each new day. The Area 51 Blue is attractive, as is the car’s trim (even the steel wheels, which have a retro charm). My pickup pals Scott and Jim were less impressed — they just saw cheap steelies.
They would likely jump to the XLT package for another $2,300 — gaining attractive 17-inch aluminum black wheels as well as cruise control, then adding blind-spot assist for another $540.
After which there is a $10,000 price gulf to, ahem, a Bronco Sport-like $34K to achieve the features Mrs. Payne finds essential in Michigan’s four seasons: all-wheel-drive, adaptive cruise control, heated seats. Such features only come with an upgrade to the more powerful 250-horse turbo-4 engine.
But if the base hybrid’s 42 mpg (50 mpg city!) and 580-mile range is what flips your switch, then the front-wheel-drive version it must be.
After an inch of snow, my base truck craaaaaaawled out of the driveway — automatic traction control is obsessive about controlling slip in front-wheel-drive configuration. Enough of that. I switched the nannies off and charged ahead, the FWD system doing its work with the engine weight over top of it (a base rear-wheel drive F-150, on the other hand, can be a little hairy with the unladen wheels in back).
When the roads are clear, Maverick is fun to ride. This is a tiny truck like the “good ol’ days” of wee Rangers (121-inch wheelbase vs. the 1990 Ranger’s 124 inches, though Maverick is 6 inches longer). But sitting on the same unibody chassis as the smooth-driving Escape (and Bronco Sport), it is on another plane in handling. You can really hustle Maverick through the corners.
That unibody also pays dividends inside with better interior headroom, front shoulder room and rear legroom than its bigger-boned 2021 Ranger midsize sibling. The interior puts the Ranger to shame with its modern tablet screen, molded plastic and sculpted door interiors that perfectly fit an upright Thermos (no rattling). My friend Jim marveled at the clever “winged” door arm rests.
The Maverick has made headlines with its DIY ethic (the bed features a QR code that links to a web page showing owners how to hack the wiring system, and you can hang your own 3D-printed device off its rear center console hook) and, sure enough, my truck buddies are Do-It-Yourselfers. They hope Ford follows through on littering its website with more DIY videos as the Maverick owner club grows.
Though lacking standard cruise control, the Maverick is equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, giving it excellent navigation capability. Buy a $100 Carlinkit adapter online and your phone will connect wirelessly, like in luxury vehicles costing thousands of dollars more.
With 1,500 pounds of payload capability and easy seating for four, the Maverick is everything you need for an urban pickup. Honey, I shrunk the F-150.
Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter HenryEPayne.
