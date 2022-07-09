CLAYTON — The Little Bookstore, 413 Riverside Drive, will host a poetry showcase on Monday.
It will feature a book-signing by author S.J. Sindu from 2 to 4 p.m. and a poetry open ‘mic’ from 4 to 6 p.m.
Ms. Sindu will sign copies of her book, “Dominant Genes,” published by Black Lawrence Press. Her other books are also available for purchase.
“It is such a great opportunity to showcase the talent in our area,” The Little Book Store owner Rebecca Kinnie said in a news release.
The open mic poetry reading will be presented by Poets and Writers Ink, a writers club based in Cape Vincent.
Winner of the Fall 2020 Black River Chapbook Competition, Ms. Sindu’s hybrid collection of poetry and lyric essays balances tremendous power and beauty with tenderness and anger. Through poetry and lyric essays, “Dominant Genes” explores family, heritage and the construction of nonbinary and queer identities. She also delves into the inherited rage of South Asian women, the complexities of mental health and the love and pressure inherent in our closest relationships.
Poets and Writers Ink was established in 1999 to encourage the fine art of writing through original works, literary feedback, writing exercises, guest speakers, book signings and production of anthologies. Membership is free to all ages,with all genres and all skill levels welcomed.
For more information, contact the Little Bookstore in Clayton at minion@littlebookstoreclayton.com.
