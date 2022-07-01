LOUISVILLE — More than 150 classic cars and other vehicles are expected for the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department’s second car and motorcycle show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Station 2 on Route 37.
The show also features a live band, chicken barbecue, ribs, hamburgers and beverages.
In case of rain, the show will be held Sunday.
There is no admission fee. Vendors will be available, and door prizes will be awarded.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the fire department.
For more information, visit the event Facebook page at wdt.me/LVilleCarShow.
