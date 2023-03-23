SYRACUSE — Monster Jam, featuring drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks in competitions of speed and skill, returns to the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, April 8.
The Stadium Championship Series features 12 drivers battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger aim to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents during Max-D’s 20th anniversary. Military veteran Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune and fan-favorite Camden Murphy in Bakugan Dragonoid look to lock in the championship.
Monster Jam begins at 7 p.m. at the dome, 900 Irving Ave. Tickets are also available for a pit party scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. Prices, not including a pit party pass, range from $35 to $124.
