Acceleration is all about air and how much of it enters the engine. From carburetors to computer-controlled fuel injection, the science has remained the same. Press the pedal and the throttle plate opens to allow the air to get sucked in. Most engines rely on a mass airflow sensor located ahead of the throttle plate to measure the airflow and then, based on that data, the injectors squirt the right amount to maintain an air-fuel ratio of exactly 14.7 to 1. Dreamstime/TNS