Q: I’ve noticed on a number of cars that when the front turn signal is on, the headlight on that side is off. Is that a new feature and why have the light turn off?
R.S., Buffalo Grove, Ill.
A: What you’re seeing is sort of an optical illusion. When the turn signals are on, the daytime running lights (DRLs) are turned off making the turn signals more obvious. On older models of vehicles, the headlights themselves were illuminated at a lower power to provide the DRLs.
Q: I’ve been told by a local auto repair chain that the rear shocks on my 2011 Volvo XC70 with 70,000 miles need replacing because “they leak.” Photo of “leakage” shows a greasy smudge — no sign of oil or fluid leaking on shocks or ground/garage floor where car is parked. Further, the car handles fine starting, stopping or hard braking — there is no sway, bouncing or rocking and no unusual tire wear as I was taught years ago were signs of suspension problems — namely shocks. I am not convinced — what is your opinion?
T.W., Aurora, Ill.
A: Shocks (and struts) leak from the seal where the piston rod enters the shock body. The rod is the slender shiny part. Leaks usually trickle down the outside of the shock body from that point. The leaks will not drip onto the floor. Grease and dirt on the body (larger section) means nothing. Based on your description of handling and braking, your shocks seem sound. But it doesn’t hurt to get a second opinion because I’m not convinced, either.
Q: I have a 2004 Honda Odyssey with 245,000 miles on it. Do you think it is worth replacing the water pump and timing belt?
R.M., Chicago
A: If the timing belt breaks, the car will be worthless. Not only to you but to a potential buyer or as a trade-in. If you replace the belt, you may get many more mile from your machine and when you do sell it, you might even recover the cost of the job. In case you are wondering, the timing belt drives the water pump so replacing it now avoids another labor charge later.
Send questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.