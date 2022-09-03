Once a legend, always a legend.
Acura, Honda Motor Company’s upscale brand, is known for delivering endless consumer satisfaction. For the past decade or so, the Acura ILX was the entry point for the Acura brand, and it sold well for the company, especially among drivers under 35. It brought a lot of new buyers to the brand.
For the 2023 model year, Acura is returning to its roots of “Precision Crafted Performance” with the all-new Acura Integra.
I tested the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec, which starts with the platform that underpins Honda Civic, just like its predecessor. The fifth generation Integra boasts a 1.5-liter turbo engine producing 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque. My A-Spec came with a six-speed manual transmission with rev matching to keep shifting a breeze, while the automatic transmission option was a continuously variable transmission. What a difference maker this is for the economy class, a game-changer in fact.
Exterior and interior accouterments show nicely with a rear lift door for tons of trunk space, while granting the most rear legroom and cargo volume in its class.
A standard 10.2-inch all-digital Acura Precision Cockpit instrument cluster with available heads-up display was present on our A-Spec with the Technology package. The center protruding 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system was very easy to use. The tester also came with the ELS Studio 3D audio system; when I turned on the SiriusXM radio, it was literally like being at a Fleetwood Mac concert.
Visibility in the Integra is excellent for both the driver and passengers; you can tell Acura did its homework. Red interior microfiber seat inserts, sports pedals and offsetting color stitching are just a few of the additions with the A-Spec package. With its spacious interior, 12-way power seats and available ambient lighting, comfort is top notch.
In the market these days, a $30,000 vehicle is almost unheard of, especially when you’re looking for an upscale offering. Acura recognized this gap, and the Integra really does a stand-up job of filling it. I cannot think of another vehicle in this category that offers what the Integra does. In typical Acura form, the 2023 Integra is a homerun.
Readers often press me to identify something amiss in the cars I review. I’m afraid to say that with the Integra A-Spec, not a single thing comes to mind!
2023 Acura Integra A-Spec
MSRP: $30,800
As tested: $36,895
MPG: 26 city, 36 highway, 30.1 as tested
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.