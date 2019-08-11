GROVETON, N.H. — When Honda introduced the first hybrid vehicle in America, the 2000 Insight, there was technological wonder, but few would call it pretty.
Car and Driver magazine said it had “styling inspired by laxative suppository.” It was not clear what that meant, but it did not appear to be laudatory.
But in a tiny paper-mill town in northern New Hampshire, Calvin Conover was smitten. Appearances be damned. He saw a deeper beauty.
“I had to get one of those,” he said. “I saw a chance to reduce my pollution by a lot.”
But Conover wasn’t preparing for the day-to-day combat of an urban commuter. Nor was he a celebrity hoping to create a green aura.
He was a nurse’s assistant living among 1,100 people in a town with rough roads and rough winters, where stout pickup trucks were the sensible and standard transport.
Almost two decades and 286,000 miles later, Conover, 67, is still in love with the little oddball hybrid.
It began the second he saw an ad for the Insight in National Geographic in 2000. He remembers it well: “If you run out of gas in this car, excuses will be hard to come by.”
For most consumers at the time, hybrid technology was a mysterious and untried technology. And with a price tag of around $19,000, the Insight was expensive for a small car with only two seats. But Conover had to take a chance.
He finally found an Insight in Vermont, paid the dealer’s asking price and became one of 3,788 Insight buyers nationwide that year. Twenty-three of those were in New Hampshire, according to Experian Automotive.
After all this time, Conover’s odd-looking two-seater has become a familiar sight in his neck of the woods, although appearances at gas stations remain rare. It wasn’t that way when he bought it. There was gawking and guessing.
“I walked out in the parking lot one day, and there were two or three people looking at it. They were trying to guess” who had bought it, he said. “And somebody said: ‘It must be Calvin.’”
That Calvin, the environmentalist.
And there was plenty of curiosity. Conover remembers one woman coming over and asking whether it really got 60 mpg.
“I looked at my gauge and said ‘No, right now I’m getting 74 miles per gallon,’” he said.
Some people even asked if there were solar panels on the roof.
His records show he has averaged 56 mpg over all those years. “It saved us so much money in gasoline and pollution,” he said. “You felt all the bumps. You heard all the noise. But the fuel economy trumped all that.”
And the Insight has not had an easy life.
“They probably intended for that car to be a city car for commuting,” he said.
His house is up a steep hill, on a dirt road that — he said with a smile — is “very, very rough.” And that’s by local standards, under which there is no category for “smooth.”
The roads “would shake the little car quite a bit,” he said. “You get your rattles, but nothing fell off.”
In its old age, Conover’s Insight is a little tattered. But it has had good luck mechanically.
“I haven’t had to do a lot of major stuff. I did have to have the transmission rebuilt two or three years ago,” he said. He found a guy in California with whom he swapped his old model for a rebuilt one (a five-speed manual) for $900 — including shipping.
The original battery lasted eight years. He has had to buy three replacements that are not from Honda. They’ve cost about $2,000 each, and they didn’t last as long as the Honda part.
“It never left me stranded,” he added.
Honda says it sold just under 14,000 first-generation Insights, which it stopped producing in 2006.
About 64% are still registered, including 40 in New Hampshire, according to Experian Automotive. Since Honda introduced a new Insight last year, it has sold about 25,000.
After two decades, Conover is considering calling it quits. The relationship hasn’t soured, but the anatomy has.
His wife, Kim, has been driving the Insight on her 90-mile daily commute, but a back problem makes getting in and out of the low rider a challenge, and the bumpy ride doesn’t help.
He’s not sure what to buy, although he has been eyeing a Prius. His wife finds the seat more comfortable than the new Insight.
So, what to do with his old companion?
“I wouldn’t mind selling it for not a lot of money to someone interested in maybe restoring it, keeping it going,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.