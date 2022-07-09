Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 2, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Hotel Nantucket. Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. Suspects. Danielle Steel. Delacorte
3. Sparring Partners. John Grisham. Doubleday
4. Escape. Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
5. Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith. Adam Christopher. Random House Worlds
6. The Measure. Nikki Erlick. Morrow
7. The House Across the Lake. Riley Sager. Dutton
8. Nightwork. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
9. Run, Rose, Run. Parton/Patterson. Little, Brown
10. Meant to Be. Emily Giffin. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Battle for the American Mind. Pete Hegseth. Broadside
2. Half Homemade, Fully Delicious. David Venable. Ballantine
3. Not My First Rodeo. Kristi Noem.Twelve
4. How Are You, Really? Jenna Kutcher. Dey Street
5. Why We Did It. Tim Miller. Harper
6. Scars and Stripes. Kennedy/Palmisciano. Atria
7. Killing the Killers. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
8. Leading Lightly. Jody Michael. Greenleaf
9. The Power of One More. Ed Mylett. Wiley
10. Finding Me. Viola Davis. Harperone
MASS MARKET
1. Where the Crawdads Sing (media tie-in). Delia Owens. Putnam
2. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
3. Complications. Danielle Steel. Dell
4. The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband. Julia Quinn. Avon
5. Brannigan’s Land. Johnstone/Johnstone. Pinnacle
6. It’s Better This Way. Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
7. Summer Shadows. Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
8. The Summer House. Patterson/DuBois. Grand Central
9. No Way Out. Fern Michaels. Zebra
10. Deadly Cross. James Patterson. Grand Central
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. Verity. Colleen Hoover. Grand Central
2. Reminders of Him. Colleen Hoover. Montlake
3. Book Lovers. Emily Henry. Berkley
4. Every Summer After. Carley Fortune. Berkley
5. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins. Reid Ballantine
6. The Judge’s List. John Grisham. Vintage
7. The Love Hypothesis. Ali Hazelwood. Berkley
8. Wish You Were Here. Jodi Picoult. Ballantine
9. Things We Never Got Over. Lucy Score. Bloom
10. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 16. Gege Akutami. Viz
