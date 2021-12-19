Toyota wants to sell you auto insurance

Toyota wants to sell you a car, finance it, service it and now insure it, too.
Toyota Auto Insurance is up and running and will soon be available in Texas.
So far it’s being sold in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina. Along with Texas, it will soon be operating in Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee with more states added monthly, Toyota said Thursday.
Other vehicles in a household that aren’t Toyota brands can also be insured. To make its insurance product stand out among the crowded choices already available, Toyota is offering a 5% discount on repairs at its certified collision centers that it said will be made with Toyota genuine parts “whenever possible.”
The auto insurance will be sold through its website, mobile app, call center agents and at participating Toyota dealerships. The insurance is supported by Toggle, the underwriter owned by Farmers Insurance.
Will Nicklas, chief operating officer of Toyota Insurance Management Solutions, said the program will be expanded so that Toyota owners can use their personal driving data to receive more discounts.
Toyota Insurance was started in 2016 first to help car buyers shop for insurance coverage.
Since then, the full-service agency has expanded to sell home, renters, recreational vehicle and pet insurance.
