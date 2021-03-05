Q: In a recent column, you mentioned that a vapor storage charcoal canister can flood by overfilling your gas tank. If you squeeze in extra fuel over a long period of time, how would you know if the canister is actually flooded and not operating correctly?
R.M., Elk Grove Village, Ill.
A: The check engine light will come on. The evaporative emissions control system routinely performs self-tests. If it fails for any reason, including the vapor canister, it gets reported.
Q: Chicago, like most of the northern U.S., has experienced bitter cold and snowy weather. I have a small space heater that keeps my garage temps in the 55-60 F range. I have a compressor, so I fill my tires in my garage, to the “cold” recommendations (44 psi front, 55 psi rear). After being parked outdoors for a few hours, I noticed that my tires were down 2 psi all around. Recent temps have been in the single digits. Do I inflate the tires to the outside “cold” level or the garage “cold” level?
D.R., La Grange, Ill.
A: Cold pressure refers to ambient temperature before the tires are driven on long enough to warm up. You can’t go wrong inflating them to the outside temperature.
Q: I have a 2012 Tacoma and installed KC off-road lights on a bull bar that are operated by an independent switch. When I took it in for state inspection at the dealership, I was told that the vehicle wouldn’t pass inspection because of these lights. I was told according to state law that these lights had to be wired in with the high beams. These lights are super bright. I had the dealership remove the lights after haggling 10 minutes with them over the cost. This dealership inspected this vehicle seven times prior to this and it was never an issue.
J.B., East Greenville, Pa.
A: In a former life, when I lived in Pittsburgh, I did state inspections and told the owners to cover the lights. Off-road lights usually come with them. According to the Pennsylvania state inspection manual, off-road “... lights may be installed if they are not used on a highway or trafficway and are covered with an opaque covering at all times while operating on the highway or trafficway. Vehicles equipped with roof or roll bar mounted off-road lights shall have a switch that indicates to the driver, through the use of a pilot light, that the lights are on when so switched.” Also, the off-road lights must also be tapped into the high beam circuit. This rule generally applies to many other states.
Q: I have a 2012 Nissan Versa. Something seems wrong with my heater/defrost system. All the windows, especially the front side ones, fog up quickly when I have the regular heat setting and fan on. I have to quickly switch to defog and high fan to clear them; sometimes I have to press A/C button as well. Not the best setup in winter temps! Had garage check it. They removed lower dash panel and found knob and cable/gear are OK. They suggest no action unless it becomes a more significant problem. It is so annoying! What do you think is up?
S.K., Nazareth, Pa.
A: Try setting your controls to allow outside, rather than recirculated, air. I may sound counterintuitive during cold weather, but you won’t notice the difference in cabin temperature. Moisture from our breath, melting snow from our shoes and so on raises the interior humidity level causing fogging.
Send questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.
