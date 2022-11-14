Tragedy is an unfortunate part of life that most people have to contend with at one point or another. For most of us, tragedy has played a much greater role in the past few years due to the pandemic. Many of us have lost loved ones to COVID and have to go through an entirely new grieving process because of the way everything operates during a pandemic. So, while tragedy is a universal experience, the way each person deals with it is different.

Dealing with these events when you’re younger, for example, can look quite different from doing so as an adult. This is why it’s more important than ever that there are young adult novels that portray grief and loss, and show us the ways in which teens deal with the grieving process. Thankfully, there are many YA books that portray grief and loss in a multitude of ways. Check out six of them here.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.