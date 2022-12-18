6 copies of Howard Rose Memoir, ‘Disposable Soldier’ donated to Fulton Public Library

Christine Rose, left, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director, right. For more information, visit www.fultonpubliclibrary.org, find them on Facebook under “Fulton Public Library, Fulton, New York,” or contact them at 315-592-5159.

FULTON – Christine Rose, wife of the late Howard Rose of Fulton, recently donated six copies of his memoir, “Diary of a Disposable Soldier,” to the Fulton Public Library, said Caroline Chatterton, director.

“We’re extremely grateful to Christine for sharing these copies of her husband’s book with the library,” she said. “It’s a very well written, poignant, and candid account of her husband Howard’s life-changing experiences as a U.S. Army infantryman during the Vietnam war. We’ve had many requests from our patrons who want to read it, and now more people will be able to enjoy it thanks to her generosity.”

