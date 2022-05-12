Sheriff Harry the frog is out on patrol when his car sputters to a stop. Annoyed by the inconvenience, Harry yells at the car and names him Wreck. To his surprise, his car speaks back to him!
Slightly offended by his new name and embarrassed by his breakdown, Wreck spends the afternoon explaining his past to Harry. Wreck explains that, despite his poor condition, he is not as old as he looks. Instead, he has been uncared for over the years. Moved by his car’s troubled history, Harry vows to be a better owner.
“Harry Saves Wreck” (Discoveries Publishing, LLC) by Dr. Robert A. Ernst follows Harry’s journey to save his new friend and trusted car. However, restoring Wreck to his former glory proves a difficult task. After an examination at the local garage, Wreck is put on the list for an engine transplant, but he does not have much time.
Across town, Professor Ludwig the turtle is foraging for medicine ingredients in the woods when he stumbles upon an luminous rock. Having never seen something like this before, Ludwig rushes the rock back to his lab and tests his discovery. He learns that the rock has a mysterious electromagnetic force and can move any object in the room. Ludwig’s findings excite him, and he brainstorms endless uses for this powerful stone. He could use it to power a rocketship or a race car!
As exciting as these ideas are, Ludwig stops himself and asks, “What does Pondville really need?” He calls in Sheriff Harry and Mechanic Charlie the frog to find out. As soon as Harry hears the details, the idea hits him: they could use the power of this rock to save Wreck. But will he be able to get the others to agree? And if so, can the team learn to control the rock’s force quick enough to power a car engine? Even with this promising idea, the clock is ticking on saving Wreck, and the process appears both complicated and dangerous.
“Harry Saves Wreck” is the third book in the Dr. Bob’s Tales series. Complete with a fun array of characters, this book includes everything from talking animals to friendly cars. Readers will enjoy getting to know every member of Pondville and watching them come together to solve a problem.
Perfect for middle-grade readers and anyone who enjoys a good story about friendship, this novel exhibits the importance of benefiting one’s community through the collaboration between its characters. Instead of keeping his discovery to himself, Ludwig works alongside his friends in the hopes of saving their new favorite car. And best of all, “Harry Saves Wreck” closes with a twist that will leave readers racing to pick up Book 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.