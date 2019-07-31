SANDY CREEK — Historical facts mixed with a bit of fiction and family knowledge, printed and bound in the book “No Common War,” were presented at the Ainsworth Memorial Library on July 27.
“Isn’t it amazing that thanks to historical societies we can get all this information,” said author Luke Salisbury.
Salisbury, spent a number of years working with historians, learning family genealogy, and identifying key topics to develop the characters and story line.
“The historians publish these local books and can guide us to where people are buried. It’s great,” he said.
The book features the character Moreau Salisbury, Luke’s great-grandfather. Moreau’s boot, which he wore at the battle of Antietam, is on exhibit at the Sandy Creek History Center. In the boot, a piece of string shows where a minnie ball went through his ankle during the bloodiest battle in American history.
Moreau’s son Lucius, also of Sandy Creek, was a retired brigadier general of the New York National Guard and a veteran of both World Wars and the Mexican border campaign.
“No Common War” is the first in a series of three which deals with issues soldiers still deal with today like: families disagreeing on the rightness of going to war, wounded soldiers, PTSD, and is all based on actual events.
Charlene Cole of the Sandy Creek History Center stated it was exciting to share the story and important facts that impacted a family that has years of history in the area.
