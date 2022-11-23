FULTON - With the addition of a new art exhibit at CNY Arts Center, two programs have finally returned from a long pandemic hiatus. CNY Arts Center hosted the return of Author’s Spotlight along with a new art exhibit on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the center located in downtown Fulton.

Jim Farfaglia was on hand to introduce his newest book, Historical Snowstorms of Central New York, with a video presentation and talk. A new art exhibit of the works of Carolyn Mosier was also unveiled during the author event.

