FULTON - With the addition of a new art exhibit at CNY Arts Center, two programs have finally returned from a long pandemic hiatus. CNY Arts Center hosted the return of Author’s Spotlight along with a new art exhibit on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the center located in downtown Fulton.
Jim Farfaglia was on hand to introduce his newest book, Historical Snowstorms of Central New York, with a video presentation and talk. A new art exhibit of the works of Carolyn Mosier was also unveiled during the author event.
“The last Author Spotlight was held before the pandemic,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “And we were long overdue for a new art exhibit. The foot traffic has been so light and unpredictable since the pandemic impacted attendance. We are thrilled to share both of these great events at the center again.”
The art exhibit is the work of Mosier, a local citizen and civic volunteer. Mosier is a member of Fulton Art Association, and a board member of the Fulton Public Library. She says of her work, “I love color and light and life. And have been making marks to express myself since I could hold a crayon and color on the walls. The work represented is a sample of some of the pieces I composed in the last 30 years.”
With a bachelor of fine arts and a master’s in education, She has taught art to all ages and walks of life, from preschool to college and beyond. As with other artists, she has worked in graphic arts and other fields to make a living while doing artwork on the side.
Mosier considers herself a compositional artist – someone who enjoys seeing the world through elements of harmony, unity, balance, variety and direction. Her work is represented through a variety of styles from photo-realistic, to collage, pop-art, abstract impressionism, and expressionism.
Her art will be on exhibit through Dec. 4 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. The center is open traditionally from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and during evening/weekend events. For more information about the arts center, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.