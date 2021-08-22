Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 14, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Billy Summers. Stephen King. Scribner
2. The Last Thing He Told Me. Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
3. The Paper Palace. Miranda Cowley Heller. Riverhead
4. The Midnight Library. Matt Haig. Viking
5. Vortex. Catherine Coulter. Morrow
6. Blind Tiger. Sandra Brown. Grand Central
7. Malibu Rising. Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
8. The Cellist. Daniel Silva. Harper
9. The Invisible Life of Addie Larue. V.E. Schwab. Tor
10. We Were Never Here. Andrea Bartz. Ballantine
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. American Marxism. Mark R. Levin. Threshold
2. The Long Slide. Tucker Carlson. Threshold
3. The Truth About Covid-19. Joseph Mercola. Chelsea Green
4. Giannis. Mirin Fader. Hachette
5. The Authoritarian Moment. Ben Shapiro. Broadside
6. Breathe Rickson. Gracie Dey. Street
7. Dear America. Graham Allen. Center Street
8. I Alone Can Fix It. Leonnig/Rucker. Penguin Press
9. Here, Right Matters. Alexander Vindman. Harper
10. Killing the Mob. O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
MASS MARKET
1. Faithless in Death. J.D. Robb. St. Martin’s
2. Royal. Danielle Steel. Dell
3. A Time for Mercy. John Grisham. Dell
4. You Betrayed Me. Lisa Jackson. Zebra
5. Blindside. Patterson/Born. Grand Central
6. The Courtship of Carol Sommars. Debbie Macomber. Harlequin
7. Devil in Disguise. Lisa Kleypas. Avon
8. Fair Warning. Michael Connelly. Grand Central
9. Deadlock. Catherine Coulter. Pocket
10. The Institute. Stephen King. Pocket
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. People We Meet on Vacation. Emily Henry. Berkley
2. Where the Crawdads Sing. Delia Owens. Putnam
3. The Return. Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
4. The Guest List. Lucy Foley. Morrow
5. The Silent Patient. Alex Michaelides. Celadon
6. Deliver Us from Evil. David Baldacci. Grand Central
7. Anxious People. Fredrik Backman. Washington Square
8. Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 11. Gege Akutami. Viz
9. Burn After Writing (pink). Sharon Jones. TarcherPerigee
10. 1st Case. Patterson/Tebbetts. Grand Central
