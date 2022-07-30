Book fair to feature creator of Sackets Harbor historical booklet

SACKETS HARBOR — In the spring of 2021, village residents banded together with the Sackets Harbor Historical Society to preserve a collection of rare documents vital to the study of the community’s early history.
When Keith Arbour, Cambridge, Mass., historian, realized what they had done — and the planned donation to Cornell University — he rushed to celebrate their accomplishment by writing an illustrated booklet. He and his wife, Nancy Hallock, donated the entire edition (limited to 200 copies) to the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site, and Hay Memorial Library.
Mr. Arbour, author of several books and articles, has appeared in PBS and History Channel documentaries on Benjamin Franklin and America’s Founding Fathers.
Those interested may meet Mr. Arbour at 4 p.m. Saturday during the North Country Authors Summer Book Fair at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom, 103 W. Main St. The fair itself is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Sackets Harbor “Founding Documents” booklet is available for purchase through the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and Hay Memorial Library for a price of $10.
