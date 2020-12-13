POTSDAM — The region has a smorgasbord of places to visit for some family fun, and a new book highlights some of those areas.
“Out and About in the North Country” provides ideas to enjoy a family fun day in St. Lawrence, Jefferson and Franklin counties, but there are also listings called “Just Over the Border” to highlight things to do within a short drive in southern Ontario.
As a bonus, anyone who purchases the book will be supporting the educational programs at the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam, where youngsters can enjoy interactive exhibits and activities.
“It’s a really neat place. I’m glad to be working on a project that benefits the museum. I think it’s a great place for kids and adults,” said Nancy Griffin, a member of the museum’s Board of Directors who was involved in the putting the latest edition together.
“We reopened to the public in September. We’re very happy to be open. We’re very happy with everything so far. We’re doing our absolute best. We’re following all of the (COVID-19) guidelines. We take it very seriously,” Executive Director Sharon Vegh Williams said.
With its opening, the North Country Children’s Museum can continue to offer educational programming. And, with the sale of “Out and About in the North Country,” they’ll have funding to continue offering that programming.
Mrs. Griffin said author Kendall Taylor edited the first edition of the book 15 years ago, and reprised her role in the new second edition that’s now available. She worked with a six-member editorial committee of writers that included Mary Cabral, Laurie Cappello, Kathleen Fitzgerald, Nancy Griffin, Pamela Kemp Shepard and Emily Skiff. Sheila Neal was the graphic designer.
“We had a copy of the book that Kendall Taylor edited. We used that as a guide for our second edition,” Mrs. Griffin said.
Recreational destinations include hiking, kayaking, snowshoeing and apple picking. The indoor crowd can enjoy activities such as museums, art galleries, skating rinks and concerts.
The writers have updated the listings from the first edition and added recommendations for favorite haunts, easy-to-use maps, full-color photos and advice on how to get around by car, bicycle and boat.
“We tried to cover everything that maybe families could do together or maybe by yourself if you want to get out,” Mrs. Griffin said. “There are a lot of things to do in the north country.”
“It’s things to do that are inside and outside. It’s a really excellent guide for what to do in the north country and know what’s in the north country region,” Ms. Williams said.
The book can be purchased at the Children’s Museum front desk gift shop, on the museum’s web site at www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org, and at other local businesses, including Kinney Drugs.
“We’re also contacting other venues to see if they would like to sell the book,” Mrs. Griffin said.
The North Country Children’s Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and children 1 to 12 years old. Children under 12 months and members are free.
“It is open at limited capacity, but it’s definitely open,” Mrs. Griffin said.
Ms. Williams said anyone who plans to visit on the weekend should make reservations. The same may be true during Christmas break when more youngsters may be visiting the museum, which is limited to 25% of its capacity.
She said social distancing is practiced, and masks must be worn.
“We’re still drop-in programs. It’s really just a matter of wearing masks and doing hand washing. We installed extra hand sanitizing stations. We’re cleaning all of the stuff in the museum. We’ve taken some things out that were too large to clean. It’s very safe. We’re taking the disease very seriously,” Ms. Williams said.
More information can be found on the North Country Children’s Museum website at http://www.northcountrychildrensmuseum.org.
