Historical fiction author Susan G. Mathis has released book 10 in her “Thousand Island Gilded Age” series.
The new novel, “Mary’s Moment,” set in 1912, continues the upstairs/downstairs story of the era while focusing on the history of Thousand Island Park on Wellesley Island.
The synopsis of “Mary’s Moment”:
“It’s the summer of 1912, and Thousand Island Park’s switchboard operator Mary Flynn is christened the community heroine for her quick action that saves dozens of homes from a terrible fire. Less than a month later, when another disastrous fire rages through the park, Mary loses her memory as she risks her life in a neighbor’s burning cottage. Will she remember the truth of who she is or be deceived by a treacherous scoundrel?”
Meanwhile, “Widowed fireman George Flannigan is enamored by the brave raven-haired lass and takes every opportunity to connect with Mary. But he has hidden griefs of his own that cause him great heartache.”
Peter B. Goodfriend of Clinton and a 1966 graduate of Watertown High School, has self-published the children’s book, “The Little Boys Who Touched the Sky” through Newman Springs Publishing.
Mr. Goodfriend describes the book as “a delightful and fun children’s story about three little boys whose common experience helps strengthen their brotherly bonds and helps pave the way for future adventures of imagination. The story is expressed in rhyming verse and the artwork alone stirs the imagination.”
The author is a retired biology teacher, naturalist, active firefighter/EMT, artist and researcher of inclusions in amber. He wrote his story during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the story started as a gift to his grandchildren, it quickly evolved into a collaborative effort with his two daughters. His youngest daughter, Carrie Goodfriend Gryglik, is an interior architect wife, mother, and an artist. His oldest daughter, Kristen Goodfriend, is a graphic designer, wife, and an artist. Both reside with their families in the Greater Boston area.
