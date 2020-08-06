The mystery “Six Spies in Saranac,” by Jack Heinz has been published by Deeds Publishing, Athens, Ga.
Mr. Heinz, of Evanston, Ill., and Tupper Lake, is also the author of “Rebellion, Love, Betrayal,” and has been published in Harper’s, Sports Illustrated, the Hudson Review and Adirondack Life. His
scholarly books have been published by the university presses of Harvard, the University of Chicago, Northwestern, and the University of Illinois.
He was the executive director of the American Bar Foundation and is now a research professor emeritus there.
In “Six Spies in Saranac,” Mr. Heinz spins a tale of international spy vs. spy while setting the story of Cold War intrigue in the remote Adirondacks. It concerns a CIA operative and his girlfriend who confront stone-cold KGB assassins.
David Collins, former president of the American Bar Foundation, called the novel, set in the 1960s, “a brisk Cold War thriller with deftly crafted tangles of murder, treason, and spy vs spy treachery.” The 224-page book, which also has two maps, sells for $16.95.
n n n
Tom French, who retired in 2019 after teaching seventh-grade English in Massena for over 30 years, has self-published “Wind Water Waves,” a collection of nine short stories set in the Thousand Islands.
Several of the stories were influenced by Mr. French’s grandfather, Thomas Mitchell. Mr. French recorded his grandfather telling stories.
Some of those recordings can be heard on Mr. French’s website, Riverstories.org.
“My grandfather was connected to the River from the perspective of someone who saw all the River’s seasons and moods,” Mr. French said in a news release. “He grew up during the depression when living on the river was about survival, getting by and hardscrabble. He passed those experiences down to me — fighting storms, filling ice houses, trapping and fishing during all seasons to the point where his ‘hands be numb and stomach would ache from the cold.’”
The book is also dedicated to Mr. French’s grandfather.
The other stories, told from different points of view, revolve around a group of young adults grappling with the death of a friend while also realizing that their season of youth in a summer play land is ending. As they are forced to limit their time at the river, their relationships with each other are tested.
“Wind Water Waves” is available at TAUNY in Canton, Ringer’s Gallery in Clayton, Bay House Artisans in Alexandria Bay and at Amazon.com. It sells for $9.95 in paperback and $2.99 for Kindle e-reader.
Susan Smith, editor of Thousand Islands Life, called the collection “poignant.”
“The feelings expressed in printed form are precisely what many of us have felt about the Thousand Islands in the St. Lawrence River, no matter what time of year we are lucky enough to be here,” she said in a news release.
Mr. French’s previous book, “River Views — A History of the 1000 Islands in 3-D,” was awarded a Silver Medal for Best Regional Non-Fiction in the Northeast in the Independent Publishers Book Awards of 2012.
Compiled by Times staff writer Chris Brock
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.