FULTON – Local Author Craig V. Abbott’s debut adult fiction novel, “Blood & Lust: The Insignificant Life of Rick Blume, a modern vampire tale, is right on time for the Halloween season.

“A bored, middle-aged Manhattanite gets more than he bargained for when he crosses paths with the most beautiful woman he has ever seen,” Abbott said. “Her dark and dangerous existence as a vampire will take his mortal life down a treacherous path.”

