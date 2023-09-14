CAPE VINCENT — An online lecture series featuring 10 critically acclaimed authors sharing their insights begins next week at the Cape Vincent Community Library in partnership with the Cape Vincent Arts Council and Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures.
The “Ten Evenings” series, which begins Tuesday and runs through May, offers a roster of authors sharing their creativity, insights, research, and humanity with the audience. It is presented by Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures and will be available to the public via streaming at the Cape Vincent Community Library, 157 N. Real St.
The streaming series is free to the public and will take place at the library Tuesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a discussion session for the local audience. Each of the 10 authors will be featured once on a Tuesday and again on a Saturday.
“We’re very proud to bring this exciting literary event to the local community in partnership with the Cape Vincent Community Library and Pittsburgh Arts and Lectures,” Liz Brennan, president of the
Cape Vincent Arts Council said in a news release. “It’s a rare opportunity to hear first-hand from acclaimed authors about their creative process and the insights gained through the research behind their latest works.”
“The library is honored to host a virtual connection with 10 authors in collaboration with the Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Series and the Cape Vincent Arts Council,” said Amy Pond, director of the Cape Vincent Community Library. “We look forward to this new opportunity for a literary discussion with our patrons.”
Advance registration is not required but is recommended due to limited seating. To register, call the library at 315-654-2132. Anyone not available for the group sessions can call the library to reserve the meeting room for an individual screening. Each lecture is only accessible for one week.
The streaming series will begin Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Saturday, Sept. 23, with a lecture by prize-winning author Zadie Smith on her novel, “The Fraud,” published by Penguin Random House. “The Fraud,” by the London-based author of “White Teeth,” is a novel about truth and fiction, Jamaica and Britain, fraudulence and authenticity, and the mystery of “other people.” Set against the legal trial that divided Victorian England, “The Fraud” explores issues of justice, slavery, abolitionism, and class and highlights the disparities of who deserves to tell their story — and who deserves to be believed.
The series will continue with the following authors and books:
■ Matthew Desmond — “Poverty, By America” (0ct. 3 & 7)
■ Mary Beard — “Emperor of Rome” (Oct. 24 & 28)
■ Abraham Verghese — “The Covenant of Water” (Nov. 14 & 18)
■ Rebecca Makkai — “I Have Some Questions for You” (Dec. 12 & 16)
■ Jennifer Egan — “The Candy House” (Feb. 13 & 17)
■ Tracy Kidder — “Rough Sleepers” (March 26 & 30)
■ Hernan Diaz — “Trust” (April 9 & 13)
■ Ed Yong — “An Immense World” (April 30 & May 4)
■ Jesmyn Ward —“Let Us Descend” (May 14 & 18)
