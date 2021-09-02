CARTHAGE — The Carthage Free Library has begun holding daily drawings for its second Month of Raffles during the month of September. According to organizers, each prize will have at least a $100 value.
In addition, there will be special drawings each Saturday for a mini grand — values of at least $400 — and a mega grand — valued at more than $700 — drawing the last day of the month.
Raffle items include hotel stays, gift baskets and gift certificates from local businesses. A calendar of all raffles is posted on the library’s Facebook and webpage. Tickets, at $5 each or five for $20, will be available until Sept. 29 at the library, 412 Budd St., or through the website by using the PayPal app or at https://carthagefreelibrary.org/events/month-of-raffles-2021/. Most daily drawings will be held live on Facebook at 6 p.m. but arrangements are in the works to have live on-location drawings and those times will vary according to each businesses’ availability.
The library recently released its annual report to the community in which it stated it offers 140 programs that 1,447 people attended. Library programs include high school equivalency diploma courses, computer courses, pre-school story time, teen programs, and summer reading programs.
The library is conducting a survey to gauge community interest in programming and other services offered to help with strategic short- and long-term planning. The survey is available at the library; through the website www.carthagefreelibrary.org or at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRGGFRD. The board is also seeking members of the public to be a part of a library focus group evening in mid-October.
The library has Wi-Fi available 24 hours, seven days per week with accessibility reaching the parking lot with 10,968 wireless sessions. The library has 1,455 Facebook followers.
According to the annual report, the library has 34,301 items in its collection including 20,355 print materials; 12,743 electronic materials and 1,203 non-electronic materials. The library is also part of the North Country Library System and has material available from other libraries in the system. Recently, the board made the library fine free.
The library’s board of trustees includes Nusrat Hafeez, president; Bridget Fetterly, vice president; Lisa Trembley, secretary; Robert Sligar, treasurer; Darby Tarr, Dorothy Woodworth, Jamie Peck, Tammy Blunden and Rebecca Heagle.
