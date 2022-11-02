CNY Arts Center revives Author Spotlight with local writer Jim Farfaglia

CNY Arts Center hosts Jim Farfaglia in a presentation for his new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Photos such as this one showing a 1914 snow storm will be included in a PowerPoint presentation. The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. For more information visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

FULTON - CNY Arts Center will bring back a program feature that has not been revived since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all programming. Author Spotlight features local writers with newly published books. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 Jim Farfaglia will be featured with his new book on major Central New York snowstorms.

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns and farming country for weeks at a time. But once people manage to dig themselves out, they have stories to tell. Fulton writer Farfaglia, author of Voices in the Storm: Stories from the Blizzard of ’66, recently took a long look back at Central New York’s winters to uncover its biggest storms and their impact on residents.

