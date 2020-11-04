OSWEGO — A curbside book giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Oswego Public Library, 120 E. Second St.
Anyone interested in receiving free books may line up at the bottom of the stairs at the main entrance of the library. Participants must follow social distancing requirements and wear a mask.
