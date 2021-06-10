DEPAUVILLE — Ellen E. Burns, Depauville, has self-published through Newman Springs Publishing, “Over the River and Through the Woods.”
Ms. Burns said in a news release that the story, a “fractured fairy tale,” is the result of her first attempt to step out of the comfort zone of writing from experience in her memoir and “knock on the door of her imagination for her writer’s group’s meeting in November 2017.”
Ms. Burns, a retired senior housing specialist, said she had tried previously to write fiction, but unsuccessfully.
Her fiction book was inspired by a remark made by her husband as she struggled with the topic for a writer’s group meeting topic.
Her book is designed for all ages. It’s available online for in $10.29 paperback and $9.99 in Kindle edition.
