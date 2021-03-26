Dr. Fauci featured in book for kids

Dr. Fauci is getting animated.
A “definitive picture book biography” about the definitive epidemiologist will be published this summer.
On June 29, Simon & Schuster will release “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner with illustrations by Alexandra Bye.
The book, which as its title states, tells the life story of the man who holds the position of director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and is recognized as one of the the most crucial figures in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messner conducted interviews with the doctor for the tome, which also features extensive background, including a timeline, recommended reading, a full spread of facts about vaccines and how they work.
The 80-year-old Cornell University alum also offers tips for future scientists.
