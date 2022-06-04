PULASKI — An artistic collaboration has taken on new meaning for a north country children’s book author and his illustrator in Ukraine, highlighting the inspirational power of art.
When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Steven M.F. Cohen, a retired school teacher and secular Franciscan, was certain that the artist he found to illustrate his books wouldn’t be able to continue the partnership.
“I couldn’t have been more certain that the project we had been working on for a year and a half was just going to be something of the past — something that both of us had thought of, but would never come to fruition,” Mr. Cohen, 70, said. “I was certain that our book would never be published because she was going to take what she could carry and immigrate to Poland and all of our works would just vanish.”
But in March, Mr. Cohen’s book, “Birdies, Birdies” was published, illustrated by Olha Maksymtsiv, a Ukrainian who has been drawing since childhood.
“She’s more than a dedicated illustrator,” Mr. Cohen said. “She wanted to continue working on the book, even during war. I said, ‘Maybe you should just stop the project so you could take care of yourself.’”
For Mr. Cohen, it’s a transcendent partnership, with the Ukrainian artist perfectly aligning with his visions.
“I was thrilled to find her,” he said. “She fulfilled that picture in my mind. It was quite amazing how she was able to capture the images I had thought of for so many years.”
Miss Maksymtsiv lives in western Ukraine, in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, named after the Ukrainian political activist and writer Ivan Franko (1856-1916) and with a population of approximately 200,000. In the early days of the war, the city, 280 miles from the capital of Kyiv, was bombarded by Russian missiles, especially its airport.
Air raid sirens still puncture the skies of Ivano-Frankivsk, Miss Maksymtsiv said. She recently responded to emailed questions sent to her by a Watertown Daily Times reporter.
“It’s relatively quiet here. I can work,” Miss Maksymtsiv wrote. “Of course, morally it is very difficult. We also have sirens, and at this time I’m sitting with a laptop on the floor in the hallway. But these are such trifles in comparison with what people in other regions of Ukraine are going through.”
The artist, who turns 26 in July, was asked how she finds inspiration with the wartime danger that could arrive at any moment, and unannounced.
“It’s difficult for me to answer this question,” Miss Maksymtsiv said. “Probably my work is the only island of peace among everything that happens around. I’m hiding there.”
“Mindful’ and musical
Mr. Cohen, a retired music teacher who is also certified in elementary education, grew up in the Bronx and attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York City. He then went to Queens College, majoring in elementary education and music. For seven years, he taught at the United Nations International School, where he said he formed the United Nations International Children’s Chorus. He then taught fifth grade for 11 years at Canton Central School. In the north country, he played accordion in the pit for Music Theater North and taught classes in puppetry and centering, incorporating aikido and tai chi at Upward Bound at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
Mr. Cohen and his wife, Virginia, moved to Pulaski after he was hired by the Syracuse City School District, where he taught music to students in kindergarten through fifth grade for 20 years. He also directed a refugee children’s choir for the Catholic Youth Organization of Catholic Charities in Syracuse.
Mrs. Cohen worked at the behavioral health clinic at Fort Drum as a psychiatric nurse. The couple has two children and a grandson.
Mr. Cohen, who retired in 2018, is also a workshop facilitator and maintains the website, Mindful Children Alive, a program for both children and teens. Components and activities include mindfulness practice, compassion and self-esteem studies. After retiring, he took online mindfulness courses from UCLA, University of Massachusetts and Brown University.
His other hats include being a “professional Santa” for many years in Syracuse at Carousel Mall, Unity Acres and Samaritan Center Inc. He has given several talks to Rotary clubs on the topic, “Joyous Living.”
“After the pandemic, I want to give talks on ‘Unleashing Your Creativity’ and ‘Awakening Your Spirit/Sharing Your Gifts,’” he said.
He also seeks to one day set up a foundation, “Anima Unum” (One Heart and One Soul) that supports children and animal organizations.
“Birdies, Birdies,” published in March, is just one book Mr. Cohen has collaborated on with Miss Maksymtsiv. He’s been working on his books, all self-published, since retiring in 2018.
“The books are something that I thought of for so many years,” he said. “I put them on the back burner, waited for a time until I could do them.”
Finding the right artist has helped to fuel his inspiration.
“When I retired, I was looking for an illustrator to illustrate a book I had in mind for many years,” he said. “I looked on the internet and found freelance illustrators.”
Last year, Mr. Cohen and Miss Maksymtsiv collaborated on the children’s picture book, “I Will Always Be With You.” There are no words in it; its art reflecting the simple message that Mr. Cohen sought to portray. It’s based on his personal experience.
“It’s a Christmas book,” Mr. Cohen said. “It’s about a little boy who goes shopping with his mother for a Christmas tree.”
The tree is brought home, and the boy falls in love with it, not wanting to part with it.
“When it’s time for him to give up on the tree and his mother is taking the tree out of the house, he goes into his room and cries,” Mr. Cohen said.
But the mother has an idea, which is based on something “somewhat autobiographical,” Mr. Cohen said.
“In order to keep the tree’s spirit with him forever, she decides to remove the needles from the tree and put them in a sachet bag. On it, she embroiders, ‘I will always be with you.’ She goes upstairs and places the bag by her son. He wakes up in the morning, smells the sachet and it reminds him of the tree. He runs downstairs to his mom, thrilled, holding the bag in his hand. He gives his mother a hug on the last page.”
Capturing such a story in art, Miss Maksymtsiv explained, is something she enjoys.
“My biggest inspiration is people,” she said. “I have well-developed empathy. I feel people’s emotions as if they were my own. And it’s an incredible feeling.”
Miss Maksymtsiv is also inspired by Mr. Cohen’s passion for storytelling, calling him a “dream” customer.
“He and I understand each other well,” she said. “This is truly his calling, and it inspires me a lot.”
Building on a career
Miss Maksymtsiv has been drawing since she can remember. But it’s not a discipline in which she was trained.
“I graduated as an architect, but when I finished my master’s degree, I realized that I didn’t want to connect my life with this specialty,” Miss Maksymtsiv said. “So, I started practicing computer drawing. For two years now, it has been my profession and the business of my life.”
The training in architecture has aided her work as an artist, she said.
“Composition theory, a sense of rhythm, style,” Miss Maksymtsiv said. “This is important for both the architect and the artist.”
As an author, Mr. Cohen looks forward to more collaborations with Miss Maksymtsiv. His first book, released in 2018 right before he retired and not associated with Miss Maksymtsiv, is, “Everyday Miracles: Moments When One Can Touch the Infinite.” The book, about mindfulness, focuses on “the everyday, ordinary, common miracle filled with wonder and awe that can be experienced in moment-to-moment happenings.”
“Birdies, Birdies,” his second collaboration with Miss Maksymtsiv, is 100 pages. The rhyme book focuses on about 40 different bird species. Miss Maksymtsiv’s drawings are a combination of purposely silly and realistic.
Mr. Cohen dedicates it to the children of Ukraine, writing, “May peace, freedom, awareness, the arts, nature, wonder, love and joy fill all the days of your most precious lives.” He said a portion of the book’s proceeds will go to children affected by war.
Mr. Cohen said the “Birdies” book could be the first in a series of animal-related children’s books that he’ll work on with the help of Miss Maksymtsiv. Currently, he said the Ukrainian artist is working on the illustrations for a comic for adults he’s creating about mindfulness.
“She and I are also working on a new book — an ABC book,” Mr. Cohen said.
Its working title is, “Would You Ever?” Pictures would illustrate such sentences as, “Would you ever arm wrestle an armadillo?”
“I’m very much looking forward to see how she illustrates that,” Mr. Cohen said.
The author is also working on a folk tale, “Music From the Morning of the World.”
“I always wanted to show my students how music came into the world by how a mocking bird felt there was more to the world than just one sound, and the mocking bird actually brought music into the world from the beginning of time,” he said.
Mr. Cohen hopes Miss Maksymtsiv will also illustrate that book.
“I hope she and I are collaborators for many years,” he said.
On Wednesday, Mr. Cohen received news that may encourage Miss Maksymtsiv. A while ago, he mailed her a copy of “Birdies, Birdies.”
“Today is going to be the first day she gets the chance to see the book for the first time,” he said. “The mail stopped in Ukraine for a very long time. She just got word today that the post office had a package for her, with a book inside.”
In a biographical blurb on the back cover of “Birdies, Birdies,” the artist wrote, “May every child in the world be at peace and quiet.”
The details
WHAT: Retired public school teacher and author Steven M. F. Cohen of Pulaski maintains a collaboration with artist Olha Maksymtsiv of war-town Ukraine.
THE BOOKS: “I Will Always Be With You,” published in 2021 and “Birdies, Birdies,” published in March. More books are planned by the team. Mr. Cohen self-published the first two books.
WHERE AVAILABLE: “Birdies, Birdies,” ($21.99 softcover and $3.99 as an e-book) is available at Xlibris.com and Barnesandnoble.com. “I Will Always be With You” (14.95 soft cover, $22.99 hardcover and $3.99 as an e-book) is available on Amazon and other online sites.
OF NOTE: Mr. Cohen said a portion of book sale profits will go to Ukrainian children. Copies of “I Will Always Be With You” and “Birdies, Birdies” used by the Times for this story have been donated to Flower Memorial Library. To contact Mr. Cohen, write to him at smfcohen@gmail.com.
